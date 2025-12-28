Left Menu

Political Tensions Explode: RJD Councillor's Home Targeted with Bomb

A country-made bomb was discovered at RJD councillor Rajani's home in Azhiyur after a controversial vote in the Vadakara block panchayat election. The councillor inadvertently backed the UDF, leading to tensions and the LDF's defeat. Police are investigating the incident under the Explosive Substances Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 28-12-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 17:04 IST
Political Tensions Explode: RJD Councillor's Home Targeted with Bomb
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A country-made bomb was discovered in the porch of RJD councillor Rajani's residence at Azhiyur near Vadakara on Sunday. This incident follows a controversial vote wherein Rajani accidentally supported the UDF in the Vadakara block panchayat presidential election, leading to the LDF's unexpected loss.

The explosive device was found around 6:30 am, according to local police, with damage also noted to a window at the councillor's home. Rajani, initially an LDF supporter, voted for the rival UDF, swaying the balance of power in the panchayat.

Following a complaint filed by Rajani's son-in-law, the Chombala police have launched an investigation, citing applicable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Explosive Substances Act. The Bomb Detection and Defusal Squad safely retrieved the explosive, and CCTV footage is being reviewed to identify the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Student's Life Cut Short by Exam Pressure

Tragedy Strikes: Student's Life Cut Short by Exam Pressure

 India
2
Outcry Over Relief: Sengar's Unnao Case Sparks Protests

Outcry Over Relief: Sengar's Unnao Case Sparks Protests

 India
3
President Murmu's Dive into Naval Excellence: Aboard INS Vaghsheer

President Murmu's Dive into Naval Excellence: Aboard INS Vaghsheer

 India
4
SatCom Spectrum Face-off: Government Sets New Challenges for Starlink and Telecom Giants

SatCom Spectrum Face-off: Government Sets New Challenges for Starlink and Te...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025