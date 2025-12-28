Political Tensions Explode: RJD Councillor's Home Targeted with Bomb

A country-made bomb was discovered in the porch of RJD councillor Rajani's residence at Azhiyur near Vadakara on Sunday. This incident follows a controversial vote wherein Rajani accidentally supported the UDF in the Vadakara block panchayat presidential election, leading to the LDF's unexpected loss.

The explosive device was found around 6:30 am, according to local police, with damage also noted to a window at the councillor's home. Rajani, initially an LDF supporter, voted for the rival UDF, swaying the balance of power in the panchayat.

Following a complaint filed by Rajani's son-in-law, the Chombala police have launched an investigation, citing applicable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Explosive Substances Act. The Bomb Detection and Defusal Squad safely retrieved the explosive, and CCTV footage is being reviewed to identify the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)