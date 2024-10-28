Paramount Cables Sees Profit Surge Amid Rising Income
Paramount Cables reported a 4% increase in consolidated profit to Rs 20.33 crore for the September quarter, driven by higher income. The company's total income rose by 40% to Rs 358.17 crore from the previous year. Paramount specializes in manufacturing various cables for industrial applications.
Industrial wire manufacturer Paramount Cables has reported a 4% surge in its consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 20.33 crore in the quarter ending September. This increase comes as the company experiences soaring income levels.
In the corresponding July-September quarter of the previous fiscal year, the company recorded a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 19.48 crore, according to the exchange filing.
The company's overall income climbed to Rs 358.17 crore from Rs 254.32 crore a year earlier, marking a significant 40% rise. Paramount Cables is known for producing multi-core, low and high-voltage, and extra-high-voltage cables for industrial use.
(With inputs from agencies.)
