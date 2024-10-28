Left Menu

Paramount Cables Sees Profit Surge Amid Rising Income

Paramount Cables reported a 4% increase in consolidated profit to Rs 20.33 crore for the September quarter, driven by higher income. The company's total income rose by 40% to Rs 358.17 crore from the previous year. Paramount specializes in manufacturing various cables for industrial applications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 18:34 IST
Paramount Cables Sees Profit Surge Amid Rising Income
  • Country:
  • India

Industrial wire manufacturer Paramount Cables has reported a 4% surge in its consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 20.33 crore in the quarter ending September. This increase comes as the company experiences soaring income levels.

In the corresponding July-September quarter of the previous fiscal year, the company recorded a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 19.48 crore, according to the exchange filing.

The company's overall income climbed to Rs 358.17 crore from Rs 254.32 crore a year earlier, marking a significant 40% rise. Paramount Cables is known for producing multi-core, low and high-voltage, and extra-high-voltage cables for industrial use.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024