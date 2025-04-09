AI PCs Set to Revolutionize Global PC Market by 2028
The global PC market is on the brink of transformation as AI PCs are expected to capture 98% of the market by 2028. Dell Technologies' Indrajit Belgundi highlights the surge in AI PC adoption driven by efficiency and security. Dell's new AI PC lineup underscores its growth ambitions in India.
The global PC market is gearing up for a transformative era with artificial intelligence-powered PCs set to dominate, capturing an astounding 98% market share by 2028, as projected by Dell Technologies.
Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager of Dell Technologies India, highlighted the growing adoption of AI PCs across various demographics and industries in a conversation with PTI. He emphasized the role of neural processing units in enhancing speed, security, and energy efficiency, thus elevating productivity and creativity.
Dell recently unveiled its revamped AI PC lineup, equipped with Intel Core Ultra, AMD Ryzen processors, and Qualcomm Snapdragon Copilot+ AI capabilities, aiming for hyper-growth in the Indian market, which ranks among its top five globally. The company also participated in India's PLI scheme for IT hardware, supporting its full-year revenue growth of 8% and maintaining a 16.1% market share in India's PC market according to IDC.
(With inputs from agencies.)
