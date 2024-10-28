Hester Biosciences Profits Soar Amid Robust Sales

Hester Biosciences, a prominent name in animal health products, announced a notable financial performance for the July-September quarter, with net profits doubling year-on-year.

According to a company exchange filing, the consolidated profit after tax surged to Rs 8.39 crore, compared to Rs 4.04 crore during the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose by 19%, reaching Rs 83.69 crore, largely driven by a 4% rise in the animal healthcare sector and a substantial 20% increase in the poultry healthcare division. The company attributed part of its success to strong domestic demand in the milk and dairy sector.

