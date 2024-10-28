Hester Biosciences Profits Soar Amid Robust Sales
Hester Biosciences, a leading animal health products manufacturer, reported a two-fold increase in its net profit during the July-September quarter. Profits reached Rs 8.39 crore, driven by increased revenue from animal and poultry healthcare. Strong domestic demand for milk and dairy products also boosted sales.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-10-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 19:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Hester Biosciences, a prominent name in animal health products, announced a notable financial performance for the July-September quarter, with net profits doubling year-on-year.
According to a company exchange filing, the consolidated profit after tax surged to Rs 8.39 crore, compared to Rs 4.04 crore during the same quarter last year.
Revenue from operations rose by 19%, reaching Rs 83.69 crore, largely driven by a 4% rise in the animal healthcare sector and a substantial 20% increase in the poultry healthcare division. The company attributed part of its success to strong domestic demand in the milk and dairy sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hester
- animal health
- profits
- sales
- net profit
- poultry
- healthcare
- revenue
- milk
- dairy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand's Future Healthcare Hub: AIIMS Kichha
West Bengal Doctors' Protest Highlights Healthcare System Struggles
Strengthening Health Systems: WASH Measures to Combat Infectious Diarrhoea in Healthcare Settings
India to Launch AI Centres for Healthcare, Agriculture, and Urban Innovation
HCLTech Q2 net profit rises 10.51 pc year-on-year to Rs 4,235 crore: Company filing.