Iran and U.S. Gear Up for Crucial Diplomatic Talks in Oman

In a significant diplomatic development, Iran and the United States are preparing to engage in indirect talks in Oman on April 12. This was announced by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on Tuesday.

Araqchi emphasized the dual nature of the upcoming meeting, portraying it as both an opportunity for progress and a test of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

He underscored the importance of U.S. participation, stating, "The ball is in America's court," signaling that the outcome of the talks will heavily depend on the U.S. approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)