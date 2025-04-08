Left Menu

Iran and U.S. Gear Up for Crucial Diplomatic Talks in Oman

Iran and the United States are set to have indirect high-level talks in Oman on April 12. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has described the meeting as both an opportunity and a test, placing the onus on the U.S. to engage positively in the negotiations.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic development, Iran and the United States are preparing to engage in indirect talks in Oman on April 12. This was announced by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on Tuesday.

Araqchi emphasized the dual nature of the upcoming meeting, portraying it as both an opportunity for progress and a test of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

He underscored the importance of U.S. participation, stating, "The ball is in America's court," signaling that the outcome of the talks will heavily depend on the U.S. approach.

