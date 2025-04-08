Global Trade Turmoil: Trump's Tariff Tactics Shake Markets

Global markets are rattled as President Donald Trump escalates a trade war by threatening increased tariffs on China, while the EU proposes counter-tariffs. This move spurred financial market declines, raising fears of a potential recession. The S&P 500 hit a year-low as tariffs loom large over global commerce.

In response to Trump's threats, China maintains a defiant stance, denouncing the unilateral tariffs as economic bullying. European officials, meanwhile, are exploring negotiations to avoid further economic fallout. The U.S. administration claims to seek a restructuring of trade relations in favor of American industries.

As the international community grapples with the implications, questions linger over whether Trump's strategy is a permanent shift or merely a negotiation ploy. The repercussions are seen across global markets, with prospects of a U.S. recession prompting calls for the Federal Reserve to potentially lower interest rates soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)