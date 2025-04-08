Controversy over TikTok Divestiture Deadline Extension

In a statement on Monday, Senator Mark Warner, the leading Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, condemned President Trump's extension of the deadline for ByteDance to divest TikTok's U.S. operations, labeling it a legal violation.

Trump, who extended the date by 75 days, has faced criticism over a proposed agreement that may allow ByteDance to retain substantial control over the app, potentially compromising U.S. national security.

The proposed deal aims to establish a U.S.-based entity majority owned by American investors. However, the deal is clouded by the necessity of Chinese government approval, creating uncertainty about TikTok's future in the U.S. market.

(With inputs from agencies.)