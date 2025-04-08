Controversy over TikTok Divestiture Deadline Extension
Senator Mark Warner criticized President Trump's decision to extend the deadline for ByteDance to divest TikTok's U.S. assets, stating it violates the law. The proposed deal under consideration could allow ByteDance to maintain influence. Chinese approval remains a hurdle, affecting TikTok's operational future in the U.S.
In a statement on Monday, Senator Mark Warner, the leading Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, condemned President Trump's extension of the deadline for ByteDance to divest TikTok's U.S. operations, labeling it a legal violation.
Trump, who extended the date by 75 days, has faced criticism over a proposed agreement that may allow ByteDance to retain substantial control over the app, potentially compromising U.S. national security.
The proposed deal aims to establish a U.S.-based entity majority owned by American investors. However, the deal is clouded by the necessity of Chinese government approval, creating uncertainty about TikTok's future in the U.S. market.
