Western Railway's New Passenger Holding Area: Enhancing Safety and Crowd Management

Western Railway has created a holding area at Bandra Terminus to manage crowds after a stampede injured 10 individuals. This facility, accommodating up to 600 passengers, aims to ensure safe travel amidst festival rush, with modern amenities like lighting, seating, and information systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-10-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 21:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enhance passenger safety and crowd management, Western Railway has established a new holding area at Bandra Terminus. The decision follows a recent stampede incident which resulted in injuries to 10 people.

The stampede unfolded in the early hours of Sunday as eager passengers attempted to board the Bandra-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express. Overwhelmed by the festive rush, the terminus was teeming with individuals heading home for Diwali and Chhath celebrations.

Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek confirmed the holding area's capacity to accommodate 500-600 passengers. Equipped with lighting, fans, water fountains, and a public address system, this development aims to facilitate a secure and orderly travel experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

