Western Railway's New Passenger Holding Area: Enhancing Safety and Crowd Management

In a significant move to enhance passenger safety and crowd management, Western Railway has established a new holding area at Bandra Terminus. The decision follows a recent stampede incident which resulted in injuries to 10 people.

The stampede unfolded in the early hours of Sunday as eager passengers attempted to board the Bandra-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express. Overwhelmed by the festive rush, the terminus was teeming with individuals heading home for Diwali and Chhath celebrations.

Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek confirmed the holding area's capacity to accommodate 500-600 passengers. Equipped with lighting, fans, water fountains, and a public address system, this development aims to facilitate a secure and orderly travel experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)