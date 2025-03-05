Indian Railways to Implement AI for Crowd Management Post-Stampede
Following a deadly stampede at New Delhi Railway Station that resulted in 18 deaths, the Ministry of Railways has transferred three top officials and announced AI-driven measures to manage crowd congestion at major stations. The initiative includes real-time monitoring and permanent holding areas to enhance passenger safety.
- Country:
- India
The Ministry of Railways has taken action in response to the tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station that killed 18 people, by transferring three senior officials from the Delhi division. Divisional Railway Manager Sukhwinder Singh will be replaced by Pushpesh R Tripathi in a recent reshuffle.
The changes also saw Station Director Mahesh Yadav and Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Anand Mohan transferred. The February 15 incident occurred when a large influx of pilgrims headed to Mahakumbh in Prayagraj led to a calamitous overcrowding, causing panic and a fatal stampede. Indian Railways has declared compensations for victims and their families.
To prevent further tragedies, the Ministry plans to establish permanent holding areas at 60 key stations prone to similar crowding issues. Sources report that the deployment of AI technologies for real-time crowd assessments and crisis management will aid in controlling passenger flow and predict peak congestion times to avert future incidents. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
