Left Menu

CrowdStrike vs. Delta: A Legal Battle Over Software Glitch

CrowdStrike has filed a lawsuit against Delta Air Lines, refuting claims of a catastrophic software update that caused global disruptions. Both companies are embroiled in legal battles with CrowdStrike seeking a judgment and Delta demanding compensation for its losses exceeding $500 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 23:01 IST
CrowdStrike vs. Delta: A Legal Battle Over Software Glitch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant turn of events, cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike announced on Monday that it has filed a lawsuit against Delta Air Lines in the U.S. District Court in Georgia. This legal action stemmed from a faulty software update that resulted in a global outage in July, affecting multiple industries, including aviation, banking, and healthcare.

The incident on July 19 was monumental, causing thousands of flight cancellations and impacting over a million travelers worldwide. Delta accused CrowdStrike of deploying untested software updates, calling it catastrophic and alleging significant financial damages. In its defense, CrowdStrike clarified that Delta overlooked offered assistance, maintaining that its technology had minimal role in the disruptions.

As both companies face off, the U.S. Transportation Department has initiated an investigation into the incident. While Delta seeks substantial compensation for losses and damages, CrowdStrike pushes back, seeking acknowledgment of its limited liability. The legal face-off is poised to have far-reaching consequences for software update protocols in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024