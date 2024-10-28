CrowdStrike vs. Delta: A Legal Battle Over Software Glitch

In a significant turn of events, cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike announced on Monday that it has filed a lawsuit against Delta Air Lines in the U.S. District Court in Georgia. This legal action stemmed from a faulty software update that resulted in a global outage in July, affecting multiple industries, including aviation, banking, and healthcare.

The incident on July 19 was monumental, causing thousands of flight cancellations and impacting over a million travelers worldwide. Delta accused CrowdStrike of deploying untested software updates, calling it catastrophic and alleging significant financial damages. In its defense, CrowdStrike clarified that Delta overlooked offered assistance, maintaining that its technology had minimal role in the disruptions.

As both companies face off, the U.S. Transportation Department has initiated an investigation into the incident. While Delta seeks substantial compensation for losses and damages, CrowdStrike pushes back, seeking acknowledgment of its limited liability. The legal face-off is poised to have far-reaching consequences for software update protocols in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)