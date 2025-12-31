YouTuber Faces Legal Action for Provocative Content
A case has been filed against YouTuber Anvesh for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Hindu beliefs and deities. Actress and BJP leader Karate Kalyani lodged the complaint, claiming Anvesh's content threatens communal harmony. Police are investigating under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act.
- Country:
- India
YouTuber Anvesh is under investigation after a case was registered against him for allegedly making derogatory statements about Hindu society and deities. The complaint was filed by actress and BJP leader Karate Kalyani.
Kalyani reported to the Panjagutta police that Anvesh's content on his YouTube channel and social media accounts under the name 'Naa Anveshana' includes repeated defamatory and provocative statements aimed at Hindu beliefs.
She accused Anvesh, known as Prapancha Yatrikudu, of intentionally inciting communal discord for personal gain. The case is now under further investigation by police under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
