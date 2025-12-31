Left Menu

YouTuber Faces Legal Action for Provocative Content

A case has been filed against YouTuber Anvesh for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Hindu beliefs and deities. Actress and BJP leader Karate Kalyani lodged the complaint, claiming Anvesh's content threatens communal harmony. Police are investigating under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-12-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 19:58 IST
YouTuber Faces Legal Action for Provocative Content
Anvesh
  • Country:
  • India

YouTuber Anvesh is under investigation after a case was registered against him for allegedly making derogatory statements about Hindu society and deities. The complaint was filed by actress and BJP leader Karate Kalyani.

Kalyani reported to the Panjagutta police that Anvesh's content on his YouTube channel and social media accounts under the name 'Naa Anveshana' includes repeated defamatory and provocative statements aimed at Hindu beliefs.

She accused Anvesh, known as Prapancha Yatrikudu, of intentionally inciting communal discord for personal gain. The case is now under further investigation by police under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himachal Pradesh Industries Corporation to Invest in Modernization

Himachal Pradesh Industries Corporation to Invest in Modernization

 India
2
DGCA Clarifies: Officer Transfers Are Routine, Not Speculative

DGCA Clarifies: Officer Transfers Are Routine, Not Speculative

 India
3
Anu Garg Makes History as Odisha's First Female Chief Secretary

Anu Garg Makes History as Odisha's First Female Chief Secretary

 India
4
Transforming India: PM Modi's Vision Through PRAGATI

Transforming India: PM Modi's Vision Through PRAGATI

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025