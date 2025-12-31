Grieving Mother Attempts Suicide Amid Legal Delays

In a tragic aftermath of political violence in West Bengal, a grieving mother attempted suicide six months after her daughter was killed in a bomb blast during election celebrations. The incident highlights ongoing issues of delay in legal proceedings and alleged threats to the victim's family.

On Tuesday night, Sabina Yasmin, mother of the deceased Class 4 student Tamanna Khatun, reportedly consumed an overdose of sleeping pills at her home. She was quickly hospitalized in Krishnanagar, and her condition stabilized following prompt medical intervention.

The bomb blast that claimed Tamanna's life occurred during Trinamool Congress victory celebrations in June. Despite arrests made, several suspects remain at large, prompting the family to seek a CBI investigation, fearing for their safety and expressing concern over procedural delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)