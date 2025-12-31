Left Menu

Grieving Mother Attempts Suicide Amid Legal Delays

Six months after a bomb blast killed her daughter in a post-poll celebration in West Bengal, Sabina Yasmin attempted suicide due to alleged threats and trial delays. Although arrests were made, some accused remain free, increasing the family's fears. They seek a CBI probe for justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-12-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 14:57 IST
Grieving Mother Attempts Suicide Amid Legal Delays
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic aftermath of political violence in West Bengal, a grieving mother attempted suicide six months after her daughter was killed in a bomb blast during election celebrations. The incident highlights ongoing issues of delay in legal proceedings and alleged threats to the victim's family.

On Tuesday night, Sabina Yasmin, mother of the deceased Class 4 student Tamanna Khatun, reportedly consumed an overdose of sleeping pills at her home. She was quickly hospitalized in Krishnanagar, and her condition stabilized following prompt medical intervention.

The bomb blast that claimed Tamanna's life occurred during Trinamool Congress victory celebrations in June. Despite arrests made, several suspects remain at large, prompting the family to seek a CBI investigation, fearing for their safety and expressing concern over procedural delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
One policeman martyred, 138 injured in 2,739 encounters with criminals in 2025: UP DGP Rajeev Krishna.

One policeman martyred, 138 injured in 2,739 encounters with criminals in 20...

 India
2
India's Lifeline to Sri Lanka: Modi's 2025 Visit and Operation Sagar Bandhu

India's Lifeline to Sri Lanka: Modi's 2025 Visit and Operation Sagar Bandhu

 Sri Lanka
3
Empowering Innovation: FITT and HS Foundation's Groundbreaking Initiative for Tier-2 and Tier-3 India

Empowering Innovation: FITT and HS Foundation's Groundbreaking Initiative fo...

 India
4
India and EAEU to Advance Trade Talks Amid Diversification Push

India and EAEU to Advance Trade Talks Amid Diversification Push

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025