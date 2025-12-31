Tragedy in Goa: Illegal Operations and Fire Safety Failures
A magisterial inquiry revealed that the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Goa operated illegally without a license and lacked fire safety measures. A devastating fire occurred due to unmanaged fireworks, resulting in the death of 25 individuals.
- Country:
- India
An inquiry into the tragic fire at the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Goa, which claimed 25 lives, has unveiled severe operational lapses. The magisterial report, made public on Wednesday, states the club operated without a valid trade license.
Located in North Goa's Arpora village, the nightclub functioned illegitimately, facing no enforcement action from the local panchayat, despite lacking necessary licenses. The probe highlights critical oversights in enforcing legal and safety regulations.
The catastrophe on December 6 was exacerbated by unauthorized fireworks displays, conducted without appropriate precautionary measures, which ignited the tragic blaze. The incident exposed glaring fire safety equipment deficiencies, as per findings referenced in the police report accompanying the inquiry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
