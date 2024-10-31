Left Menu

Bristol Myers Squibb's Surprising Profit Surge

Bristol Myers Squibb exceeded third-quarter profit expectations with $3.7 billion earnings, due to strong sales in established and new drugs. Revenue climbed 8%, hitting $11.89 billion. However, the company faces future challenges such as generic competition and Medicare price negotiations. Plans include the launch of a new injection for Opdivo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 21:24 IST
Bristol Myers Squibb's Surprising Profit Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bristol Myers Squibb has reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter, attributing its financial success to robust sales of both established and newer drugs. Notably, blood thinner Eliquis and cancer treatments Revlimid and Breyanzi led to this upward trajectory.

The U.S. drug manufacturer earned $3.7 billion in the latest quarter, or $1.80 per share, surpassing analyst expectations pegged at $1.49. Total revenue rose by 8% to reach $11.89 billion, comfortably beating the projected $11.28 billion.

Chief Financial Officer David Elkins recognized the significance of the legacy portfolio in stabilizing the company's finances. Despite challenges such as impending generic competition and new Medicare negotiations, Bristol Myers remains optimistic, looking forward to the launch of an under-the-skin version of its cancer drug Opdivo by early 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024