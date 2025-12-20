Justice Department to Appeal Dismissals in High-Profile Cases

The U.S. Justice Department announced its intention to appeal court rulings that dismissed criminal cases against New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI Director James Comey.

A federal judge previously threw out these cases citing the unlawful appointment of prosecutor Lindsey Halligan, a known Trump ally, leading to the dismissals.

Efforts to revive the prosecutions have encountered hurdles, including grand juries rejecting new indictments and a ruling disallowing use of critical evidence in the Comey case.