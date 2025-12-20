Left Menu

Justice Department to Appeal Dismissals in High-Profile Cases

The U.S. Justice Department plans to appeal rulings that dismissed criminal cases against New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI Director James Comey. Both cases were dismissed due to issues with the prosecutor's appointment. Attempts to revive the prosecutions with new indictments faced significant legal challenges.

The U.S. Justice Department announced its intention to appeal court rulings that dismissed criminal cases against New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI Director James Comey.

A federal judge previously threw out these cases citing the unlawful appointment of prosecutor Lindsey Halligan, a known Trump ally, leading to the dismissals.

Efforts to revive the prosecutions have encountered hurdles, including grand juries rejecting new indictments and a ruling disallowing use of critical evidence in the Comey case.

