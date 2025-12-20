US Diplomacy in Asia: Trump, Rubio, and the Quest for Peace

In a recent year-end news conference, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised President Donald Trump's diplomatic efforts in resolving global conflicts, particularly highlighting the peace efforts between India and Pakistan. President Trump has claimed to intervene in their conflict nearly 70 times, emphasizing his role as a global peacemaker.

While India has denied any third-party intervention, Rubio stated the American administration's continuous involvement in global disputes, including those rooted deeply over many years. He noted that the US is seen as indispensable in promoting peace internationally, with conflicts such as those between Russia and Ukraine or Thailand and Cambodia, among others.

In Asian geopolitics, Rubio emphasized the need for a balanced partnership with Japan while maintaining constructive relations with China. He also appreciated Pakistan's consideration to assist in peace efforts in Gaza, reinforcing the critical role of diplomacy in US foreign policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)