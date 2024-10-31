Labour's Budget Focuses on Fiscal Stability Amid Market Fluctuations
The UK's Labour government, under Prime Minister Keir Starmer, introduced a budget focused on fiscal stability. Despite market fluctuations, including a decline in bond prices and the pound's depreciation, Chancellor Rachel Reeves emphasized new fiscal rules aimed at ensuring sustainable public finances.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a move to restore Britain's financial stability, the Labour government presented its first budget under Prime Minister Keir Starmer, introducing two robust fiscal rules. Despite rising government borrowing costs, the government remains committed to a vision of sustainable public finances, as stated by a spokesperson.
Market reactions were void of official comment as British bond prices fell and the pound weakened against the euro and the U.S. dollar. The reluctance to address market movements highlights the administration's focus on long-term fiscal policy rather than short-term market fluctuations.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves reiterated the administration's priority, emphasizing the importance of fiscal stability. The budget's new fiscal rules are designed to guide the nation towards a more sustainable financial future, despite the immediate reactions from the bond market and currency exchanges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over Prime Minister's Shrine Offering
Diplomatic Tensions Surge as Japanese Prime Minister Sends Offering to Controversial Shrine
Bangladesh court issues arrest warrant against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina for alleged crimes against humanity: local media.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel has “settled its account” with Sinwar but ''war is not yet ended'', reports AP.
Arrest Warrants Issued for Bangladesh's Former Prime Minister Seikh Hasina