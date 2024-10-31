Left Menu

Bond Prices Plummet as UK's Budget Sparks Inflation Concerns

British government bond prices fell for a second day as investors assessed the inflationary impact of finance minister Rachel Reeves' first budget. Reeves announced significant tax hikes and increased borrowing to fund public services. This led to expectations of fewer rate cuts by the Bank of England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 22:56 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 22:56 IST
Bond Prices Plummet as UK's Budget Sparks Inflation Concerns

British government bond prices tumbled for a second consecutive day, stirring concerns among investors about rising inflation following finance minister Rachel Reeves' inaugural budget. Reeves unveiled substantial tax increases and expanded borrowing aimed at funding public services, moves that have clouded expectations surrounding future interest rate cuts by the Bank of England.

The Office for Budget Responsibility predicted the budget would spur short-term economic growth, but also warned inflation could average 2.6% next year, overshadowing earlier forecasts of 1.5%. In response, investors stepped back from their bets on aggressive rate cuts by the central bank over the next 12 months.

The market reaction was swift, with two-year gilt yields jumping as much as 22 basis points to 4.539%, and ten-year gilt yields reaching a one-year high of 4.526%. The pound suffered, poised for its steepest two-day decline against the euro in two years, as skepticism over new fiscal strategies grew among financial experts and stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024