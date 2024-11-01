Boeing CEO Appeals for End to Strike with New Pay Deal

Boeing's CEO, Kelly Ortberg, has made a direct appeal to 33,000 striking workers, urging them to accept a proposed new contract that promises a 38% salary increase over four years. The plea was made as the company seeks to end a seven-week work stoppage.

In an email sent to the workers, Ortberg stressed the importance of unity and the necessity of resuming operations to maintain Boeing's position as a leader in the aerospace sector. "It's time we all come back together," he emphasized, highlighting the responsibilities owed to various stakeholders.

The new contract offer, which has seen an increase from a previous 35% hike, is scheduled for a vote on Monday. The decision lies with the workers as they weigh the improved terms against their current grievances.

