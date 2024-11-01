Left Menu

Boeing CEO Appeals for End to Strike with New Pay Deal

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg urged striking workers to accept a new contract with a 38% pay hike over four years. This comes amidst a seven-week work stoppage. Ortberg emphasized the need to focus on rebuilding the business and delivering quality airplanes. Workers will vote on the offer soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 23:59 IST
Boeing's CEO, Kelly Ortberg, has made a direct appeal to 33,000 striking workers, urging them to accept a proposed new contract that promises a 38% salary increase over four years. The plea was made as the company seeks to end a seven-week work stoppage.

In an email sent to the workers, Ortberg stressed the importance of unity and the necessity of resuming operations to maintain Boeing's position as a leader in the aerospace sector. "It's time we all come back together," he emphasized, highlighting the responsibilities owed to various stakeholders.

The new contract offer, which has seen an increase from a previous 35% hike, is scheduled for a vote on Monday. The decision lies with the workers as they weigh the improved terms against their current grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

