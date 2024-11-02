Railway Minister Lauds Efficient Festive Rush Management at New Delhi Station
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited New Delhi Railway Station to assess passenger amenities and praised effective crowd management during the festive rush. With an increase in special trains, Indian Railways aims to enhance the travel experience during Diwali and Chhath, with 51 lakh passengers utilizing special services by end-October.
New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI): Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw conducted an inspection at New Delhi Railway Station on Friday to evaluate facilities amid the festive rush.
He expressed satisfaction over crowd management efforts by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and rail officials, based on feedback from passengers who reported smooth access to platforms.
Vaishnaw commended the railway staff's initiatives for a seamless travel experience, highlighting the increase in special trains from 4,500 last year to 7,435 this year, facilitating travel for 51 lakh passengers by October 31.
