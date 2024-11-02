Tragedy Strikes: Serbia's Railway Station Roof Collapse Spurs Investigation
A catastrophic roof collapse at a railway station in Novi Sad, Serbia, killed 14 and injured three, prompting national mourning and an official investigation. The renovated station's collapse has led to public protests, demanding accountability from authorities and highlighting concerns over corruption and governance.
A devastating roof collapse at a railway station in Novi Sad, Serbia, has left 14 dead and three injured. The incident, which occurred on Friday, sparked an emergency rescue operation that carried on through the night, involving the use of heavy machinery to reach those trapped under the debris.
As authorities declared a national day of mourning on Saturday, thousands gathered for a vigil and protest in Novi Sad, expressing grief and frustration. Mourners silently lit candles, placed flowers, and displayed names of the deceased, calling for accountability from officials, but no resignations have been reported yet.
The station was renovated recently with a significant investment, but the part that collapsed was not part of these works. An investigation is underway, with 20 individuals set to be interviewed by authorities. Opposition voices accuse the government of corruption and negligence in infrastructure management.
(With inputs from agencies.)
