MP Chandra Shekhar Azad Calls for Action Against Train Vandalism

MP Chandra Shekhar Azad has raised an alarm after stones damaged a Vande Bharat train during his journey. The incident took place near Kamalpur station, Bulandshahr, and has prompted Azad to urge the railway minister and authorities to enforce stricter measures.

Azad highlighted the frequency of such attacks, citing 1,503 incidents in 2022, resulting in significant financial losses for the Railways. He emphasized the dual impact: damage to government assets and risks to passenger safety.

The MP also called for educational efforts by parents and teachers to raise awareness among children about the repercussions of such acts, stressing that railway protection is a collective citizen responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)