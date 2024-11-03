Lahore Battling Unprecedented Smog Crisis

Lahore, Pakistan's second-largest city, faced record-high air pollution levels over the weekend, prompting authorities to implement emergency measures. These included work-from-home mandates and the closure of primary schools, aimed at mitigating the pollution's impact.

On Sunday, Lahore topped the list of the world's most polluted cities, after levels reached 1900 near the Pakistan-India border, according to the provincial government and Swiss group IQAir. To address the crisis, Senior Minister of Punjab Marriyum Aurangzeb urged parents to ensure children wear masks, as a dense smog engulfed the city.

Additional actions included advising citizens to stay indoors, implementing a work-from-home policy for 50% of office employees, and banning three-wheelers known as rickshaws. The government also halted construction in certain areas, threatening shutdowns for non-compliant factories. Aurangzeb cited winds carrying pollution from India as a contributing factor and stressed the importance of diplomatic talks to address the cross-border issue.

