Left Menu

Lahore Battling Unprecedented Smog Crisis

Lahore's severe air pollution prompted emergency actions, including school closures and work-from-home mandates. The city recorded its highest pollution level, affecting public health. Efforts to reduce pollution include banning certain vehicles and construction. The issue highlights the need for cross-border discussions with India as smog worsens during cooler months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 16:41 IST
Lahore Battling Unprecedented Smog Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Lahore, Pakistan's second-largest city, faced record-high air pollution levels over the weekend, prompting authorities to implement emergency measures. These included work-from-home mandates and the closure of primary schools, aimed at mitigating the pollution's impact.

On Sunday, Lahore topped the list of the world's most polluted cities, after levels reached 1900 near the Pakistan-India border, according to the provincial government and Swiss group IQAir. To address the crisis, Senior Minister of Punjab Marriyum Aurangzeb urged parents to ensure children wear masks, as a dense smog engulfed the city.

Additional actions included advising citizens to stay indoors, implementing a work-from-home policy for 50% of office employees, and banning three-wheelers known as rickshaws. The government also halted construction in certain areas, threatening shutdowns for non-compliant factories. Aurangzeb cited winds carrying pollution from India as a contributing factor and stressed the importance of diplomatic talks to address the cross-border issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024