Coca-Cola Beverages Africa Invests $50M in New High-Capacity Bottling Line in Namibia to Boost Production and Sustainability

Windhoek | Updated: 04-11-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 22:44 IST
The company has 86,200 employees of which over 10,000 are located in the United States Image Credit: ANI
  • Namibia

Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) has invested $50 million in a new state-of-the-art bottling line in Namibia, designed to produce up to 27,000 bottles per hour, marking a significant expansion in the company’s regional production capabilities. This upgrade will increase the Windhoek-based plant’s output capacity by 30%, while also driving economic growth throughout CCBA's extensive value chain. Local businesses that supply raw materials and services are expected to benefit from the increased demand, creating a ripple effect throughout Namibia’s economy.

The investment is part of CCBA’s commitment to being a “customer-centric, digitally enabled, growth-driven business,” according to Sunil Gupta, CEO of CCBA. This vision is further supported by the installation of a sophisticated water treatment system featuring advanced water recovery technology, which will reduce water consumption by up to 20%, aligning with the company’s broader sustainability goals.

In addition to these technological advancements, the new bottling line integrates artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance production efficiency. To support this digital transformation, CCBA will also invest in employee training, equipping the workforce with essential skills to operate advanced machinery and AI-driven systems. “This is about more than just production numbers,” said Pottie de Bruyn, General Manager of CCBA in Namibia. “It’s about creating shared growth opportunities and preparing a workforce that is future-ready.”

Highlighting the company’s long-term commitment to Namibia, Gupta emphasized the importance of the investment: “This new production line represents our confidence in Namibia’s future and our dedication to operational excellence.” The enhanced line not only bolsters CCBA's capacity but also aligns with the company’s goals of improving delivery times and providing top-tier service.

With the new bottling line operational, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa looks to set new standards in efficiency, sustainability, and local engagement, reaffirming its role as a key player in Namibia’s economic landscape.

