Tensions Escalate as U.S. Cracks Down on Venezuelan Oil Trade

On Monday, tanker operations in Venezuela slowed significantly following U.S. actions against two ships, compounded by a cyberattack on PDVSA, the state-run energy company. The U.S. Coast Guard seized a supertanker and attempted to intercept two more, raising international tensions and disrupting oil transport.

President Donald Trump's administration has intensified pressure on Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro by blocking sanctioned oil tankers and increasing military presence in the region. This has resulted in heightened fears of supply disruptions amid rising oil prices, reflecting the market's anxiety over geopolitical developments involving Russia and Ukraine.

PDVSA struggles to maintain normal operations due to the cyberattack, leaving oil shipments delayed and causing financial distress among workers. Meanwhile, Venezuela's Foreign Affairs Minister has accused the U.S. of piracy, while Chevron continues exporting Venezuelan oil under U.S. authorization, highlighting ongoing international legal controversies.