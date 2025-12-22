Left Menu

Trio Nabbed for National Bird Hunting in Udaipur

Three individuals have been arrested in Rajasthan's Udaipur district for allegedly hunting peacock, India's national bird. Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended the suspects and confirmed the crime with the help of forest officials. The accused appeared before a court and were remanded to police custody for a day.

In Udaipur district of Rajasthan, three men have been apprehended for reportedly hunting peacock, an act that constitutes a serious offense given the bird's status as India's national treasure.

Upon receiving a tip-off, Station House Officer Hemant Ahari and his team arrived at Bilakh Gadawat village. They found residents Rup Lal Meena, Arjun Meena, and Rakesh Meena implicated in the illegal activity.

Authorities called in the forest department to verify the claims. Examining the feathers recovered from the scene, officials confirmed the allegations. The suspects were subsequently presented in court and remanded to a day's police custody.

