India Moves to Protect Local PVC Resin Producers with New Anti-Dumping Duty
The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) recommends an anti-dumping duty of up to USD 339 per tonne on PVC resin imports from seven countries, including China, to protect domestic producers. These imports have been priced below normal value, causing harm to the local industry.
The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has put forth a proposal for an anti-dumping duty on PVC resin imports, with tariffs reaching up to USD 339 per tonne. This move targets shipments from seven nations, notably China, the United States, and Korea, as a measure to safeguard Indian manufacturers.
Initial findings from the DGTR indicate that 'PVC suspension resins' are being sold in India at prices beneath their normal value, resulting in market disruption. The impacted imports come from China, Indonesia, Japan, Korea RP, Taiwan, Thailand, and the US, causing significant harm to the local industry.
The finance ministry will deliver the final verdict on implementing these duties, intended to level the competitive landscape for domestic producers. The investigation, prompted by complaints from companies like DCM Shriram and DCW Limited, reflects India's ongoing efforts under WTO guidelines to mitigate the effects of low-cost imports.
