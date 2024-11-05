ILO Conducts Workshop to Strengthen Labour Market Information System in Jordan Under PROSPECTS Programme

The International Labour Organization (ILO), in collaboration with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), recently held a four-day workshop focused on enhancing Jordan’s Labour Market Information System (LMIS) under its PROSPECTS programme. This workshop aimed to equip participants with the necessary technical and operational skills to manage and utilize the LMIS effectively.

Bringing together statisticians, data managers, and developers from key Jordanian institutions—including the Ministry of Labour, Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Technical and Vocational Skills Development Commission, Department of Statistics, and Social Security Corporation—the training emphasized the importance of collaboration in developing an efficient information system.

“I see participants are enthusiastic and passionate about this project,” remarked Weichen Lei, ILO Knowledge Management Officer supporting the LMIS programme. “They have put great effort into preparing their structures and data. We have been working with Jordan over the past year, and we are now very close to launching this operation. I look forward to seeing it become a reality and am happy to continue supporting our colleagues here.”

Throughout the workshop, participants gained critical insights into the .Stat Suite system, a Statistical Data and Metadata Exchange (SDMX)-based, open-source platform designed for the production and dissemination of high-quality statistical data. The curriculum included exploring the system’s architecture, deployment strategies, and crucial aspects of system administration, such as user roles and customization.

Practical sessions provided hands-on experience in upgrading to the latest version of .Stat Suite using Docker containers, a technology that enhances system scalability and streamlines maintenance. This upgrade is expected to improve operational efficiency, allowing participants to better manage and disseminate labour market data.

Kamal Deeb from the Digital Transformation Department at the Ministry of Labour (MoL) noted, “Working closely with the ILO, we have developed a valuable labour market portal based on an SDMX standard. The workshop covered a wide range of topics and tools, making the SDMX-based dashboard both operational and highly effective for labour market insights. This dashboard will be a constant, central tool for us.”

In the workshop’s final phase, participants focused on SDMX standards for data management, tackling common technical challenges through practical exercises and collaborative discussions. The last day reinforced troubleshooting skills and best practices, giving attendees the confidence to apply what they learned in their roles.

“During the workshop, we learned how to install the .Stat Suite system and covered the technical details needed to upload statistical data tables and structural metadata for the effective functioning of the LMIS in Jordan,” said Lara Tamimi, Director of the Policies and Studies Unit at the Ministry of Labour.

The knowledge and skills acquired during this workshop are expected to significantly enhance Jordan’s LMIS operations, supporting data-driven decision-making and improving labour market insights. The official launch of the LMIS is slated for January 2025, representing a major advancement in the accessibility of labour market data across the nation.

PROSPECTS is a global partnership initiated by the Government of the Netherlands, aimed at improving access to education, social protection, and decent work for host communities and forcibly displaced people. It brings together key organizations, including the International Finance Corporation (IFC), ILO, UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), and the World Bank, to transform how governments and stakeholders respond to crises related to forced displacement.

This initiative underscores the importance of data in formulating effective policies and programs that address the unique challenges faced by forcibly displaced populations and their host communities. Through workshops like this, the ILO is helping to build the capacity needed for responsive and informed labour market governance.