West Bengal's Voter Roll Revision: Ensuring Accuracy and Transparency

The Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal is set to commence on Saturday, employing 3,234 centres across the state. This initiative will scrutinize 32 lakh 'unmapped' voters who cannot establish links with the 2002 electoral roll.

Voters are permitted to submit any of 12 recognized documents, including Aadhaar, as proof of identity and address, announced the state Chief Electoral Officer's office. It was clarified that Aadhaar alone is inadequate. Document forgery will be rigorously penalized.

State Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal confirmed that over 4,500 micro-observers would oversee the process. Only authorized officials are allowed at hearing centers, emphasizing a transparent revision process.