As Myanmar heads to the polls amid a civil war, the nation grapples with one of Asia's direst humanitarian crises. The conflict, erupting from a 2021 coup that toppled Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government, intensifies the plight of millions.

The United Nations highlights Myanmar as severely underfunded in its aid operations, receiving only 12% of necessary resources. The U.N. reports that over 20 million of the 51 million population currently require aid as economic conditions worsen, pushing large portions into poverty.

Despite these adversities, signs of economic recovery emerge. The World Bank forecasts a 3% GDP growth next fiscal year, driven by post-earthquake rebuilding and strategic support. Nonetheless, inflation remains high, and energy challenges persist, with Myanmar increasingly turning to solar solutions amid Russian investment interest.