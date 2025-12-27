Left Menu

BJP Accuses IT Minister of Spreading Misinformation with AI-Generated Image

The Karnataka BJP accused IT Minister Priyank Kharge of distributing a harmful AI-generated image to tarnish the Prime Minister's image and mislead the public about a court order. Kharge has deleted the image, claiming it was shared by mistake. The BJP demands an apology for his actions and alleged misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-12-2025 09:01 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 09:01 IST
Priyank Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka branch of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched an attack on IT Minister Priyank Kharge, accusing him of spreading misinformation through the distribution of an AI-generated image. The image was allegedly used to target the Prime Minister and to mislead the public regarding a recent court order.

Priyank Kharge, who has since removed the controversial post from his social media, claimed the posting was inadvertent, attributing the action to an oversight. The image in question was linked to the 2017 Unnao rape case, concerning the suspended sentence of expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

The BJP demands an apology from Kharge, criticizing his actions as mocking the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' initiative and twisting its intent for political gain. They assert that Kharge's post violates his government's Hate Speech Bill by using inflammatory content to undermine legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

