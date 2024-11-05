Traffic Advisory Issued for MVA Rally Amidst Maharashtra Elections

In anticipation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi rally scheduled for Wednesday, police have announced traffic restrictions around the MMRDA ground. These measures are in preparation for the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Vehicles traveling from Western Express Highway, Dharavi, and Worli Sea Link heading towards Kurla will encounter diversions at Bharat Nagar Junction. Alternative routes will be accessible, as per the traffic police's recent release.

Additionally, routes from Kherwadi, Government Colony, Kanakiya Palace, and UTI Tower towards BKC, Chunabhatti, and Kurla will also be redirected. The CST road closure will ensure that vehicles from Kurla and Razzak Junction cannot use the Platina junction-to-Bharat Nagar route, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)