Nepal Eyes T20 World Cup Glory with Expanded Training Squad

Nepal announces a 24-player preliminary squad for a training camp ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, aiming to finalize its 15-player team. The team, drawn in Group C, will face England, West Indies, Bangladesh, and Italy in the tournament beginning on February 7, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 10:50 IST
Nepal cricket team. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Nepal has announced a 24-player preliminary squad as it gears up for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The training camp aims to whittle down this list to a final squad of 15 players, as per guidelines set by the ICC. With preparations in full swing, the event is set to commence in India and Sri Lanka on February 7, 2026.

The host nation India has already unveiled its squad for the tournament, having been the first to do so. Nepal has maintained its core team that triumphed over the West Indies 2-1 in their recent T20I series and has further augmented its squad with eight promising players from the Nepal Premier League. Notables among these additions are Sher Malla, Binod Bhandari, Abinash Bohara, and Bashir Ahmed.

Qualifying with a stellar performance at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia-Pacific Regional Final in Oman, Nepal will make their third appearance at the tournament. Drawn in Group C, they face a challenging lineup, including England, West Indies, Bangladesh, and Italy.

