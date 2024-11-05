Left Menu

Safety Concerns: Uneven Loading Sparks Train Derailments

Railway Board Chairman Satish Kumar addresses rising concerns over BOBYN wagon derailments attributed to uneven loading. Proper procedures and repairs are urged to prevent further incidents. Experts highlight the impact of design and mechanical issues on safety, emphasizing the need for balanced stone distribution in BOBYN wagons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 20:34 IST
Safety Concerns: Uneven Loading Sparks Train Derailments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Railway Board Chairman Satish Kumar has issued a directive to all general managers and divisional railway managers, emphasizing the importance of proper loading and unloading procedures in freight trains to prevent derailments.

This follows six derailment incidents of BOBYN wagons, known for track ballasting, primarily due to uneven loading from April 2023 to November 3, 2024. Experts indicate that an imbalanced load of crushed stones disrupts crucial safety functions.

Kumar has called for immediate repairs and adherence to safety practices to mitigate these risks. Design and mechanical flaws in BOBYN wagons also contribute to the problem, as confirmed by railway officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024