Safety Concerns: Uneven Loading Sparks Train Derailments

Railway Board Chairman Satish Kumar has issued a directive to all general managers and divisional railway managers, emphasizing the importance of proper loading and unloading procedures in freight trains to prevent derailments.

This follows six derailment incidents of BOBYN wagons, known for track ballasting, primarily due to uneven loading from April 2023 to November 3, 2024. Experts indicate that an imbalanced load of crushed stones disrupts crucial safety functions.

Kumar has called for immediate repairs and adherence to safety practices to mitigate these risks. Design and mechanical flaws in BOBYN wagons also contribute to the problem, as confirmed by railway officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)