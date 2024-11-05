Nagaland's Ambitious Funding Request: A Vision for Economic Growth
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has put forth a significant funding request to the visiting 16th Finance Commission, seeking grants exceeding Rs 40,000 crore to offset the state's capital deficit.
During a meeting with commission members, Rio emphasized the need for these funds to bolster Nagaland's financial health and elevate its role in national development. Notable projects include a 364 km highway bordering Assam and an airport at Ciethu, cumulatively requiring Rs 9,865 crore.
Rio highlighted the growth in key sectors like agriculture, which is shifting towards commercial cropping, and stressed the importance of investments in processing and market access to maximize farmers' returns. Moreover, despite financial constraints limiting secondary sector growth, the state's economy thrives largely on the tertiary sector, fueled by tourism and a vibrant youth demographic.
