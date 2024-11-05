Left Menu

Nagaland's Ambitious Funding Request: A Vision for Economic Growth

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has requested over Rs 40,000 crore from the 16th Finance Commission to address the capital deficit and promote economic development. Key funding needs include infrastructure projects and support for the agro-forestry sector, emphasizing commercial and organic crops, processing, and market linkages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 05-11-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 21:23 IST
Nagaland's Ambitious Funding Request: A Vision for Economic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has put forth a significant funding request to the visiting 16th Finance Commission, seeking grants exceeding Rs 40,000 crore to offset the state's capital deficit.

During a meeting with commission members, Rio emphasized the need for these funds to bolster Nagaland's financial health and elevate its role in national development. Notable projects include a 364 km highway bordering Assam and an airport at Ciethu, cumulatively requiring Rs 9,865 crore.

Rio highlighted the growth in key sectors like agriculture, which is shifting towards commercial cropping, and stressed the importance of investments in processing and market access to maximize farmers' returns. Moreover, despite financial constraints limiting secondary sector growth, the state's economy thrives largely on the tertiary sector, fueled by tourism and a vibrant youth demographic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024