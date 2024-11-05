Ceasefire on London Underground: Strikes Suspended After Improved Pay Offer

In a recent development, the Aslef trade union has suspended its planned two-day strike on the London Underground, citing an improved pay offer. According to Finn Brennan of ASLEF, the decision came after fresh talks and the promise of better work conditions.

This move follows a similar pause in industrial action by the RMT union, which reported a significantly improved offer after discussions with management. Originally scheduled for November 7 and 12, the walkouts threatened to severely disrupt daily travel for London's nearly five million underground passengers.

Transport for London welcomed the suspension, marking the offered terms as fair and beneficial for all parties involved. Claire Mann, TfL's Chief Operating Officer, urged continued cooperation between the transport authority and union representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)