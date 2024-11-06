Govt and Meat Sector Co-Invest $8M to Strengthen NZ Red Meat Brand in China

The New Zealand Government is partnering with the meat industry to elevate the profile of New Zealand beef and lamb in China, positioning it as the highest-quality red meat option for Chinese consumers. Agriculture and Trade Minister Todd McClay announced the next phase of the “Taste Pure Nature” campaign at a signing ceremony in China, where he unveiled the government’s $8 million co-investment to boost New Zealand’s red meat exports in this critical market.

“New Zealand’s red meat story is one of premium quality and sustainability, which resonates well with China’s fast-growing middle class,” McClay stated. “With the joint commitment of the government and the red meat sector, our aim is to see New Zealand lamb become the number one choice for Chinese consumers, surpassing Australia in the market.”

Strategic Goals for Red Meat in China

Currently, New Zealand is the second-largest lamb supplier and the sixth-largest beef supplier to China. With a substantial target of becoming the leading lamb exporter to China, New Zealand is keen to capitalize on China’s increasing demand for premium, safe, and high-quality food. The country’s middle class, which now numbers over 500 million, is driving this demand, especially for convenient and nutritious food options.

China remains a critical destination for New Zealand’s red meat exports, with 29 per cent of all red meat exports directed to the Chinese market as of June 2024, totalling $2.86 billion. This includes $1.27 billion in beef and $1.05 billion in sheep meat.

Highlights of the ‘Taste Pure Nature’ Campaign

The “Taste Pure Nature” campaign, led by the Meat Industry Association (MIA) and supported by Beef + Lamb New Zealand (B+LNZ), emphasizes the unique characteristics of New Zealand’s red meat, such as grass-fed, free-range farming practices that produce nutrient-dense, high-quality meat. The campaign aims to set New Zealand’s meat products apart from competitors by highlighting the distinctive flavours, natural production methods, and sustainability focus behind the country’s red meat products.

“China’s growing middle class wants fast, efficient, ready-to-eat high-quality safe food and New Zealand is well-positioned to meet this demand,” McClay said. “With this campaign, we’re reinforcing the message that our red meat is not only delicious but also healthy and responsibly produced.”

Supporting Export Growth and Economic Goals

This campaign aligns with the government’s ambitious goal of doubling the value of New Zealand’s exports over the next decade, with the red meat sector playing a vital role in this vision. The partnership between the government and the meat industry aims to boost returns for New Zealand farmers and processors while strengthening trade ties with China.

Minister McClay expressed strong support for the sector’s growth, saying, “Our red meat exports are crucial in meeting the government’s export goals, and we are committed to supporting the meat sector’s success in international markets.”

By deepening New Zealand’s presence in China and enhancing the brand value of New Zealand meat, the “Taste Pure Nature” campaign is poised to solidify New Zealand’s position as a top choice for premium red meat among Chinese consumers.