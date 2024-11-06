Entrepreneurial Vows: Founders of NutriNomNom Wed in Inspired Ceremony

In a celebration marked by innovation and nostalgia, Kowshik and Jhansi, the visionary founders behind the health-centric startup NutriNomNom, tied the knot at Draper Startup House in Hyderabad. This venue, a cornerstone in their entrepreneurial journey, hosted an intimate wedding ceremony attended by family, friends, and members of the Draper community.

Their nuptials reflected not only a personal milestone but also the culmination of a journey blending business with personal growth. Kowshik, having returned from a career in the United States, was inspired by his own health struggles to create a sustainable nutrition tool. This vision became NutriNomNom, launched in 2020, offering meal kits and dietary plans that cater to the fast-paced lives of health-conscious individuals.

Complementing Kowshik's scientific approach, Jhansi's expertise in culinary arts and psychology played a crucial role in transforming nutritional guidelines into delightful meals. Her skills in event organization and customer relations helped NutriNomNom deliver both health and flavor. This dynamic duo, whose professional collaboration blossomed into personal partnership, continue to lead their company towards making nutritious eating accessible and enjoyable.

