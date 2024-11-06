Shera Energy Reports Robust Growth with H1 FY25 Results

Shera Energy Limited, listed on the NSE as SHERA, has reported a robust financial performance for the first half of the fiscal year 2025, with the company's income soaring to Rs 601.87 crore, reflecting a 56.57% increase from the year before.

The company's EBITDA for the period stood at Rs 29.11 crore, which marks a 15.12% year-on-year increase, while profit before tax climbed by 50.88% to Rs 13.03 crore. Net profit after tax reached Rs 9.67 crore, translating to a 57.37% rise, and earnings per share increased by 48.21% to Rs 3.32.

Naseem Shaikh, Chairman and Managing Director of Shera Energy Limited, highlighted the company's highest-ever turnover and the successful penetration into the African market with an inaugural export order from Zambia. Shaikh emphasized the company's strategic capacity expansion and the listing of its subsidiary, Rajputana Industries, as pivotal in reinforcing Shera's market presence and unlocking new growth opportunities globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)