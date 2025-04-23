Dharampal Satyapal Group's Centennial Vision: Doubling Turnover to Rs 20,000 Crore

Dharampal Satyapal Group, a prominent name in the FMCG sector, is set to mark its centenary in 2029 by doubling its turnover to Rs 20,000 crore. As part of this ambitious plan, the company has earmarked an investment of up to Rs 3,000 crore, according to Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar.

The group's strategic focus is on expanding its hospitality and food and beverages sectors. Currently operating six hotels with about 1,000 rooms, DS Group plans to double its room capacity over the next three years. Meanwhile, new products in the spice and confectionery categories are also on the horizon.

Despite its historical roots in tobacco products, the company's emphasis is shifting to hospitality and F&B, with tobacco contributing less than 10% of turnover recently. With brands like Catch and Pulse, DS Group is investing heavily in sales, marketing, and distribution to meet its 2029 targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)