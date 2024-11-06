Banker Engine Derailment Disrupts Central Railway Services

A banker engine derailed at the Kasara station in Maharashtra's Thane district, affecting the Central Railway's train services on Wednesday, according to officials.

The incident occurred at 12.20 pm at Kasara station's yard. Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, Swapnil Nila, confirmed no injuries were reported, but long-distance trains may face delays.

Nila stated that local trains bound for Kasara are running as scheduled despite the derailment. Restoration work at the site is ongoing. Banker engines are crucial for navigating steep gradients, particularly on the Kasara (Mumbai to Nashik) and Bhor (Mumbai to Pune) routes.

