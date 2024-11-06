Left Menu

Banker Engine Derailment Disrupts Central Railway Services

A banker engine derailed at Kasara station on the Central Railway network, affecting long-distance train schedules. No injuries were reported, and restoration work is underway. Kasara's local trains remain unaffected. Banker engines help in ascending steep gradients, mainly at the Kasara and Bhor ghat sections near Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2024 13:29 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 13:29 IST
A banker engine derailed at the Kasara station in Maharashtra's Thane district, affecting the Central Railway's train services on Wednesday, according to officials.

The incident occurred at 12.20 pm at Kasara station's yard. Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, Swapnil Nila, confirmed no injuries were reported, but long-distance trains may face delays.

Nila stated that local trains bound for Kasara are running as scheduled despite the derailment. Restoration work at the site is ongoing. Banker engines are crucial for navigating steep gradients, particularly on the Kasara (Mumbai to Nashik) and Bhor (Mumbai to Pune) routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

