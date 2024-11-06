Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd to Venture into Opvc Pipes
Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd (GPIL) announced plans to invest Rs 125 crore in manufacturing Opvc Pipes. Additionally, the company will acquire a 60% stake in RG Pigments Private Limited for Rs 56.75 crore. RGP specializes in recycling non-ferrous metals industrial waste.
Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd (GPIL) is broadening its business horizons by entering the Opvc Pipes market, announcing an investment of Rs 125 crore to establish a new manufacturing unit.
The decision comes alongside an agreement to acquire a 60% stake in RG Pigments Private Limited (RGP) for Rs 56.75 crore. RGP operates in the recycling of non-ferrous metals industrial waste sector.
GPIL emphasized the cost-effectiveness of Opvc pipes compared to traditional Ductile Iron Pipes and highlighted the rising demand as primary reasons for their strategic investment.
