Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

A U.S. judge halted the Trump administration's attempt to freeze billions in climate and infrastructure grants authorized under former President Biden. Environmental groups argued the freeze, initiated by an executive order on Trump's first day back, unlawfully withheld funds for climate, pollution reduction, and infrastructure projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 05:45 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 05:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal ruling, a U.S. judge in Providence blocked the Trump administration from freezing billions in grants earmarked for climate and infrastructure projects. The injunction was issued following a lawsuit by environmental groups who claimed the funds were unlawfully withheld.

Judge Mary McElroy emphasized that agencies lack the authority to indefinitely obstruct laws passed by Congress. Democracy Forward, leading the lawsuit, condemned Trump's order as an abuse of executive power potentially jeopardizing public health and economic stability.

The funding, initially authorized under Biden's landmark legislation, faced suspension by Trump through an executive order pending a policy review. The lawsuit challenges the freeze, arguing it defies prior judicial rulings and risks significant project delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

