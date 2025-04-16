U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

In a recent meeting with Spanish Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent underscored the necessity for Spain to augment its defense budget to align with NATO objectives, as reported by the U.S. Treasury Department.

Bessent took the opportunity to express the U.S. administration's disapproval of the digital services tax that Spain and some other countries have imposed.

The discussions highlight ongoing dialogues between the U.S. and its allies focused on defense commitments and economic policies impacting multinational digital platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)