U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized the importance of increased defense expenditure by Spain within NATO during discussions with Spanish Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo. Bessent also opposed Spain's digital services tax.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 06:11 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 06:11 IST
In a recent meeting with Spanish Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent underscored the necessity for Spain to augment its defense budget to align with NATO objectives, as reported by the U.S. Treasury Department.

Bessent took the opportunity to express the U.S. administration's disapproval of the digital services tax that Spain and some other countries have imposed.

The discussions highlight ongoing dialogues between the U.S. and its allies focused on defense commitments and economic policies impacting multinational digital platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

