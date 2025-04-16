Left Menu

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

A lawsuit filed by the ACLU on behalf of 12 students in military-run schools challenges the U.S. Defense Department and Secretary Pete Hegseth over book removals and curriculum changes. The suit alleges violation of First Amendment rights following executive orders from former President Donald Trump's administration aimed at restricting diversity and inclusion materials.

Updated: 16-04-2025 06:29 IST
The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit on behalf of a dozen students attending Department of Defense schools, contending that the Pentagon's book removals and curriculum changes violate their First Amendment rights. Initiated following executive orders from the Trump administration, the suit challenges what it describes as censorship of materials related to race and gender.

The lawsuit, which was submitted to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, targets the Department of Defense and Secretary Pete Hegseth for actions perceived as undermining diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts in military schools. The move is part of a broader trend attributed to the Trump administration's directives to limit exposure to such topics.

Since taking office, former President Trump has been known for enacting policies aimed at dismantling diversity measures, including at the Pentagon. Advocates argue these efforts further marginalize already disadvantaged groups, while critics claim the measures are necessary to correct perceived biases. Meanwhile, free speech organizations highlight ongoing battles over book bans across the nation.

