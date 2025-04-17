Strengthening Trade Ties: USTR and Chile's Productive Talks
United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer held a meeting with Chile's vice minister for trade, focusing on reciprocal trade discussions. The engagement aligns with the Trump administration's 'America First Trade Policy', aiming to tackle trade barriers with international partners, as noted on USTR's social media.
The USTR underscored the importance of such engagement with international partners to strengthen mutual economic relationships while prioritizing domestic trade interests.
