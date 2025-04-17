Left Menu

Strengthening Trade Ties: USTR and Chile's Productive Talks

United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer held a meeting with Chile's vice minister for trade, focusing on reciprocal trade discussions. The engagement aligns with the Trump administration's 'America First Trade Policy', aiming to tackle trade barriers with international partners, as noted on USTR's social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-04-2025 06:20 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 06:20 IST
Strengthening Trade Ties: USTR and Chile's Productive Talks
United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer engaged in talks with Chile's vice minister for trade on Wednesday. The discussions centered on reciprocal trade agreements, as per a social media update from the USTR's account.

The ongoing negotiations reflect the Trump administration's commitment to the 'America First Trade Policy', seeking to address and dismantle existing trade barriers.

The USTR underscored the importance of such engagement with international partners to strengthen mutual economic relationships while prioritizing domestic trade interests.

