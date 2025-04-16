Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Ryan Wesley Routh, the individual accused of attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump, has been granted permission by a federal judge to hire an expert to examine the rifle recovered at the scene. The examination is restricted to testing the weapon's operability.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon ruled on Tuesday that the expert hired by Routh's legal team can test the rifle's operability, adhering to a May 15 deadline. This ruling comes as part of preparations for Routh's trial, which is set to begin in September.

Prosecutors allege that Routh had meticulously planned the assassination attempt, taking aim with a rifle at Trump while he played golf at his West Palm Beach country club. Secret Service agents foiled the attempt when they spotted Routh, prompting him to abandon his weapon and flee.

