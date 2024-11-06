Skoda Auto Gears Up for Indian Market Boom with Kylaq SUV Launch

Czech automotive giant Skoda Auto has identified India as a pivotal growth market, revealing plans to bolster its position with the launch of its inaugural sub-four meter SUV, the Kylaq.

At the global premiere, CEO Klaus Zellmer emphasized India's enormous domestic market potential as the world's third-largest car market. Skoda aims to sell 10,000 units annually by 2026, driven by this new model.

Valued at Rs 7.89 lakh, the Kylaq's bookings open on December 2, with deliveries from January 27. The company plans to expand its product line in India to include both traditional and electric vehicles, solidifying India as a vital cog in its international expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)