Trump's Tariff Threat: Looming Economic Challenges for China

Donald Trump's latest announcement of imposing a 60% tariff on Chinese goods entering the United States has set alarm bells ringing for the already fragile Chinese economy. Compared to the initial 7.5%-25% tariffs during Trump's first term, this substantial hike underscores heightened growth threats.

The once-buoyant property sector, which accounted for a significant portion of China's economic activity, is now in downturn. Local governments are grappling with unsustainable debts, further limiting their ability to counter economic shocks and complicating fiscal intervention plans.

China faces deflationary pressures, manifested in reduced consumption and lower producer prices. The yuan's limited depreciation capacity adds another layer of complexity in offsetting the proposed tariff impacts, potentially threatening China's economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)