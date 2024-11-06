Tragic Collision in Bilgram Claims Lives: A Shattered Community

Tragedy struck in the Bilgram area as a devastating collision claimed the lives of ten people, including six women and three children. The incident occurred on Wednesday when a truck collided with an auto.

Police confirmed that the accident happened near Roshanpur village on the Bilgram-Madhavganj road. A total of four individuals sustained injuries, although their conditions are currently stable, as reported by Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadaun.

The truck involved in the accident has been seized pending further investigation. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his grief and has ordered the district administration to ensure top-notch medical care for the injured victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)